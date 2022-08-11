Ja Morant reacts to Draymond saying Grizzlies star reminds him of himself

Ja's great reply to Dray saying Grizz star reminds him of himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There is no one quite like Draymond Green.

Still, when asked which young NBA player reminds him of himself, Green had a somewhat unexpected answer.

“I’m going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant,” Green said on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”.

Of course, prior to giving an answer, Green made it known that he is “one-of-one” -- probably something no one would disagree with.

It didn’t take long for Morant to hear Green’s comments, which prompted a great response from the young Memphis Grizzlies star.

wooo dats real shii ðŸ’¯ https://t.co/1mEGSTQe98 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 11, 2022

While you might watch the two and wonder how they are similar on the floor, it might be hard to understand why Green named the 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Improved Player as his answer.

"There's so many layers to it," Green said. "Yeah, you may be able to pass the ball at my size or at my position but do you lead? You may lead but do you defend? If you defend do you have a high IQ?"

"I ain't bowing down to none of yall. I don't care what you’ve accomplished before you got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my abilities and I'm going to show you that. I'm going to lead. I'ma talk to you. I'ma let you know about it while I'm doing it. I'm going to carry others with me. And most importantly I'm going to do it my way. And all those things that I just named I see Ja Morant do."

But before people start getting carried away with the comparisons, Green wanted to make one thing clear.

Story continues

"We’re nowhere near the same player," he emphasized. "But that’s who reminds me a lot of me."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast