Ja Morant practices with Grizzlies teammates; head coach Taylor Jenkins hopeful for Wednesday return

Ja Morant is nearing a return to the Memphis Grizzlies, only a couple weeks after his career was put on pause for flashing a gun at a nightclub while on Instagram Live.

Morant, who is eligible to return from his eight-game NBA suspension, spoke with his teammates and participated in a scrimmage on Monday, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. The coach said he was hopeful Morant can return Wednesday:

"Reception was great. Everyone welcomed him with open arms, excited to have him back. He addressed the team, addressed his teammates and the staff. Got a play group in earlier today, part of the ramp-up process that we talked about. So he's got that under his belt, he's going to be part of practice tomorrow and then obviously we're hopeful for Wednesday so long as everything medically clears out."

Morant was actually eligible to return Monday, but it looks like he arrived too late for Memphis to make it happen. The Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Houston Rockets at home Wednesday.

Memphis initially sidelined Morant on March 4, announcing he would miss at least two games after the gun incident. The NBA later gave Morant an eight-game suspension, counting five games he had missed already as time served.

Is Ja Morant ready to return to the Grizzlies?

The gun incident was only the latest issue for Morant over the last year, as he was also recently reported to have allegedly punched a teenager and threatened him with a gun, threatened the head of security of a Memphis mall and have his entourage get into a conflict with Indiana Pacers staffers.

Ja Morant may spend less than a month away from the Grizzlies. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant ultimately entered counseling after stepping away from the Grizzlies and detailed his treatment in a recent interview with ESPN's Jalen Rose:

"Me, personally, I feel mentally good that I haven't been in many years. I'm in a space where I'm very comfortable. I was constantly talking to therapists. I've been doing Reiki treatment. I've been doing anxiety breathing, different stuff to help me manage that and release all that stuff from my body.

The Grizzlies, who signed Morant to a five-year, $231 million contract extension last offseason, were apparently comfortable enough with his progress to bring him back only one game later than allowed by the league. A return Wednesday would give Morant 11 games to play before the NBA playoffs, where Memphis is currently tied with the Sacramento Kings for the West's No. 2 seed at 43-27.