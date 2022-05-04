Ja Morant playfully chirps at Steph Curry after Warriors' Game 2 loss

Ja playfully chirps at Steph after Warriors' Game 2 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is living up the hype.

The Warriors had a chance to sweep the first two games at FedExForum but Grizzlies star Ja Morant had other ideas, as he dropped in a playoff career-high tying 47 points to lead Memphis to a 106-101 win Tuesday night, evening the series at one game apiece.

Shortly after the final buzzer, Morant passed Steph Curry and had some playful banter for the Warriors' star.

Ja appears to tell Steph â€œweâ€™re going to have some funâ€ after Game 2 ðŸ˜®pic.twitter.com/jMFipaDyUL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Morant confirmed to reporters what he said to Curry.

"I was frustrated with myself with missing that layup in Game 1," Morant told reporters after the game. "Had some friendly words with Steph, after Game 1 he came to me and Jaren [Jackson Jr.] and said, 'It's gonna be a battle, we're gonna have some fun.' I was able to return that message tonight."

Curry finished with a team-high 27 points in the Game 2 loss.

The two stars traded shots in the fourth quarter, with Curry hitting a pair of clutch 3-pointers. But Morant was there with an answer every single time, finishing with 18 points in the period to seal the win.

The fun takes a three-day break as the series shifts to the Bay Area with Game 3 on Saturday night. Curry, Morant and everyone else gets time to rest (and heal) up before the pivotal swing game at Chase Center.