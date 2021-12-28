  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ja Morant stuns Suns with last-second floater, gives jersey to Chris Paul's dad

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Devin Booker thought he hit a dagger to stamp out the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. 

Ja Morant had other ideas. 

With his Phoenix Suns trailing, 112-110 with 8 seconds remaining, Booker caught a halfcourt inbounds pass from Chris Paul and somehow found himself wide open at the top of the 3-point line. He dribbled once, squared up and launched a 27-footer that found the bottom of the net. The bucket gave the Suns a one-point lead with 5 seconds remaining. 

Insert Morant. The third-year Grizzlies guard likewise corralled an inbounds pass with the game on the line. But he didn't look for a jumper. He beat a pair of Suns defenders on the wing, then two more on his way to the basket for a stunning game-winner in traffic. 

The bucket dropped with 0.5 seconds remaining to give the Grizzlies a 114-113. The Suns would not respond. 

Here are some more angles so you can fully appreciate what Morant pulled off:

That's nine-time NBA All-Defensive team point guard Chris Paul who meets him at the 3-point line. That's Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges shadowing him on the way to the bucket. When Morant got to the rim, Booker didn't stand a chance as the Grizzlies guard hung in the air and dropped the floater past his outstretched left arm.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant scores against between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the last second of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Memphis won 114-113. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies made a statement on Monday night. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The bucket secured a second-straight road win for the Grizzlies to improve to 21-14. That's good for fourth place in a stacked Western Conference. 

The Suns, meanwhile posted their first losing streak of the season after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. They're fine at 26-7. They just suffered a pair of tough losses to two outstanding teams — and one that made a statement Monday night. 

Morant finished with 33 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals on a 14-of-25 shooting effort. Afterward, he gave Chris Paul's dad his jersey.

Even the father of a future Hall of Famer was in awe.

Recommended Stories