Ja Morant, NBA Twitter react to Steph Curry, Jordan Poole going off in Game 2

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole went off the Warriors' 126-106 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and one of their peers couldn't contain his excitement on Twitter.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant fired off several tweets during the Warriors' convincing win at Chase Center on Monday night.

GS got shooters everywhere 😂😂😂🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

klay & steph going FED 😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

my fault 😂 JP too 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥‼️ https://t.co/gGbGlm6Fac — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

these dudes having fun 😂😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

steph posting up 😂🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 19, 2022

Morant wasn't the only NBA players tweeting about what Curry, Poole and the Warriors were doing.

Steph makes the game look too easy — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) April 19, 2022

JP GOING CRAZY 🙏🏽 — Kyran Bowman (@KyranBowman) April 19, 2022

Shimmy Steph >>> — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) April 19, 2022

I don’t play 2k but I’d imagine if you played with this 30-Klay-Poole-wig-dray line up you’d beat everyone lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 19, 2022

Curry came off the bench for the second straight game as he builds up his strength and stamina after missing a month with a left foot sprain. In 23 minutes, he finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the 3-point line.

Poole again started in place of Curry and he was just as good, scoring 29 points in 34 minutes on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Similar to Curry, he went 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

If Curry, Poole and the Warriors can close out the Nuggets, and Morant and the Grizzlies can overcome a one-game-to-none series deficit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will meet in the next round.

The exploits of Curry and Poole might not be so funny when Morant is the one trying to slow them down.