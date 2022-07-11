Ja Morant on Michael Jordan: ‘I would’ve cooked him, too’
- Michael JordanAmerican basketball player and businessman
It’s one thing to be confident in the NBA, and then there’s Ja Morant. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Grizzlies star said that if he played in Michael Jordan’s era, the all-time great would’ve been no match for him. “I wish I would’ve played in his generation, though,” Morant said on Jordan. “Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had … I would like to play against him. … I would’ve cooked him, too.
Source: Joseph Salvador @ Sports Illustrated
