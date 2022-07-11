Ja Morant on Michael Jordan: ‘I would’ve cooked him, too’

Associated Press

Fresh off a seventh Wimbledon championship, which gave him his 21st Grand Slam title — one ahead of Roger Federer, one behind Rafael Nadal — Novak Djokovic is headed off to vacation. The next Slam tournament is the U.S. Open, and as of now, Djokovic can’t participate because he is not inoculated against COVID-19. This is all up to him, of course, and he has steadfastly insisted — and insisted again Sunday after beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday at the All England Club — “I’m not planning to get vaccinated.”