Ja Morant makes triumphant NBA return as family pushes redemption narrative I The Rush

Multiple A-list players returned to the NBA hardwood on Wednesday, and they all put on a show

After missing nine games following off-court behavioral concerns, Ja Morant made his return to the Grizzlies, throwing down a massive dunk and scoring 17 points en route to a Memphis win over the Rockets

Luka Dončić dropped 30 points for the Mavs after missing five games with a hamstring injury, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong performance by the Warriors

Nearly four months after suffering a calf injury, Karl-Anthony Towns suited up for the Timberwolves, scoring 22 points in a thrilling one-point victory over the Hawks

