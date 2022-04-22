Ja Morant: “I’m disrespectful just like they’re disrespectful. That’s why you see I threw that ball in the air. I asked for the ball. I know what we’re capable of … That’s our goal. Come in and win games on the road and have their fans go home mad.”

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Grizzlies essentially overcame two 25-point deficits to win Game 3.

“There will probably be a lot of people drinking tonight with that ‘L,’” Ja Morant said.

Story here on Memphis giving Minnesotans a night to forget ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/AOxzBJHHTz pic.twitter.com/Zieb6erSou – 1:44 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

In case Ja Morant needed any extra juice for Game 4, I give you Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell talking postgame about Beverley’s matchup with Morant pic.twitter.com/81zRjXiOx1 – 1:18 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Believe it, Memphis fans, that happened.

Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones come up huge so that Ja Morant can get his wish to send the Wolves fans home mad.

“That’s why we are the deepest team in the league and so good,” Morant said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:46 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant was booed every time he touched the ball, so he made sure to enjoy the final seconds of the 26-point comeback win.

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:42 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

im like johnny cage .. you see my clan ain’t phased 🐻 – 11:20 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Before leaving his postgame presser, Ja Morant told Brandon Clarke to untuck his chain from inside his shirt so he could show people that the Grizzlies are the iciest team in the league.

“Pull your ice out, man!”

BC and Morant have both spent >30K on 💎

amp.commercialappeal.com/amp/7013911001 – 11:12 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Tyus Jones said as a kid from Minnesota, you think and dream of moments like this, playoff basketball at the Target Center. He said he has worked hard to deliver in moments like this…

Ja Morant then responded after: “Point God. It’s his hood!” – 11:08 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“I’ve been saying all season about my teammates. They deserve a lot of more respect and recognition for what they do for us on the floor…”

“That’s why we’re really the deepest team in the league… we’re so good.”

-Ja Morant – 10:58 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“The message was just continue to fight, go out and battle and we all know the game is never ove until zeros on the clock at the end.”

-Ja Morant – 10:52 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

tell em again kaariJ 🗣 pic.twitter.com/b4t6yOSDlN – 10:51 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Tyus Jones was speaking about what it meant to come back and do this in the gym he played in during high school, then Ja Morant chimed in:

“This his hood” – 10:50 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant pulls Brandon Clarke’s chain out from his shirt:

“Pull your ice out man, there was a lot of talk in that game until that buzzer sounded. Pull that ice out.” – 10:49 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant:

“There’s probably gonna be a lot of (Minnesota) fans drinking tonight with that L.” – 10:46 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant on Tyus Jones back in Minnesota:

“This is his hood.” – 10:45 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“I know he’ll be the first one to say, you know, he can play better. He was even saying that after the game…”

-Jenkins on Ja Morant – 10:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Grizzlies comeback takeaways:

– Ja Morant got to the line

– Brandon Clarke matched Minnesota’s early intensity

– KAT?????? – 10:26 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

“I know Ja Morant will be the first one to say that he can play better. He was even saying that in the locker room after the game.” — Taylor Jenkins – 10:25 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Yep @Ja Morant had an ugly shooting night. Body was all over the floor. Turnovers. But I swear I watched him never stop fighting & grinding for it in this Game 3. Kept attacking. Affected game in multiple ways outside points. Still had a triple double.Put pressure on the D. Heart! – 10:24 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

Tonight @Ja Morant recorded the first triple-double in @Memphis Grizzlies playoff history.

16 points

10 rebounds

10 assists pic.twitter.com/cbkm6UJkOM – 10:23 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Ja Morant just literally growled (like a dog) and told me “y’all hear that growling? We got some dogs over here! We ain’t got no chihuahuas, we been German Shepards!!”

From Memphis after Grizzlies defeat Timberwolves in a crazy Game 3 in Minny! – 10:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant tonight:

16 PTS

10 REB

10 AST

The first triple-double in Grizzlies playoff history pic.twitter.com/QvgDVTCTHZ – 10:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant with a triple-double. And I promise you he would say he didn’t even play well tonight.

That type of player. – 10:02 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Tyus Jones out. Ja Morant in. – 9:47 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

That left-handed pass by Ja Morant to Desmond Bane in the corner might be the best pass this game. Somehow, we’re tied. – 9:39 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

This is an important fourth quarter for Ja Morant win or lose. He’s gotta get comfortable with this Minnesota defense that is meeting him with extra bodies at the nail and the rim. “Drive through all three at blazing speeds” is insufficient. – 9:30 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Man does Ja Morant hit the floor a ton.

My biggest concern with him moving forward is if his body can handle the pounding.

Reckless abandon when he attacks the rim – 9:30 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson are hurt after that sequence. Ja Morant is limping around and Jackson grabbing his arm.

When it rains it pours. – 9:27 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Not a whole lot to add here. If Ja Morant plays like this, the Grizzlies will lose whatever game they play. Completely out of sorts. – 9:12 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 4-for-18 at halftime with 11 combined points and the Grizzlies only trail by seven. – 8:48 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant took a knee to the nether regions. – 8:32 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Let’s call a spade a spade: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been awful in this first half. – 8:25 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Patrick Beverley: 10 pts on 4-7

Ja Morant: 3 pts on 1-3 – 8:22 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

KAT was very excited on the bench that Pat Bev took it to Ja Morant on that last play. – 8:09 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Ja Morant not being able to contain Patrick Beverley is embarrassing. – 8:09 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

First quarter:

Timberwolves 39 Grizzlies 21

Timberwolves shooting 54.2% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks each have two fouls. Ugly start for the Grizzlies. – 8:05 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Minnesota came out blazing. Rotation is a little jumbled because Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had to leave earlier than expected because of 2 fouls. D’Angelo Russell is hitting shots. Crowd is electric. And the Grizzlies trail 25-18. They’re weathering the storm. – 7:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies sub patterns are thrown off with the foul trouble. Desmond Bane just exited and had to check back in with Dillon Brooks picking up his second foul. Ja Morant left the game about 3 minutes earlier than normal because of two fouls. – 7:51 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant out of the game in the first quarter with two fouls. – 7:49 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

5 fouls already called on the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant has 2 fouls.

7 free throw attempts for Minnesota.

& we have barely played 6 minutes into the 1st qtr. – 7:47 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

2 fouls on Ja Morant with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Looks like Taylor Jenkins is trusting him and will keep him in. Morant usually plays about the first 10 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

We might see a lot of Desmond Bane 3-point attempts this fame if they continue to double Ja Morant the way that they have. – 7:45 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

we’re not even three minutes into this game and Pat Bev has hit Ja Morant with the “too small” twice. pic.twitter.com/QfgYZ7LvGM – 7:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant hearing loud boos when he touches the ball. Haven’t seen too much of that on the road until now – 7:35 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

reporter: “are you guys looking to steal one here?”

ja morant: “i’m looking to steal two. we got game three and four here, right? there go your answer right there.” – 3:36 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Interesting comment from Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while discussing how difficult it is to defend Ja Morant:

“It kind of seems like he’s as tall as us with just how high he jumps when he gets past you. So try to keep him in front. He jumps so high, it’s like he’s 6-10.” – 1:36 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant was asked about stealing one of two games in Minnesota to get back home court advantage. He said the Grizzlies want to win both.

Why Morant and the Grizzlies are hoping to send Minnesota fans home mad.

“That’s us. We like that.”

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

A very confident and comfortable Ja Morant after today’s shootaround, when asked if Grizzlies want to steal one in Minnesota like Minnesota did in Memphis.

“I’m looking to steal two. We got Game 3 and 4 here, right?” – 12:57 PM

