Ja Morant lifts Grizzlies past T'Wolves in Game 5 with game-winner, ridiculous dunk

The Minnesota Timberwolves had no answer for Ja Morant on Tuesday night.

The Memphis star, with a ridiculous poster that could go down as the dunk of the postseason and a last-second layup, led the Grizzlies to a 111-109 win in Game 5 of their series with the Timberwolves on Tuesday. He nearly had a triple-double in the win, too, with 0 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists on the night.

Though the dunk was incredibly impressive, it was Morant’s final layup that proved to be the most important bucket of the contest. Morant, after Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards drilled a corner 3-pointer on the other end to tie the game up with 3.7 seconds left, easily caught an inbounds pass at the top of the key with Edwards on his back.

With only Jarred Vanderbilt standing in his way, Morant drove to the lane and sneaked the layup in under Vanderbilt.

While the final run was impressive on its own right, Morant sparked it at the end of the third with a wild poster over Malik Beasley.

Right as the third quarter was winding down, with the Grizzlies down by 13, Morant drove through the lane at full speed and completed a ridiculous dunk over Malik Beasly. Morant extended completely and expertly landed the one-handed slam.

JA MORANT, ARE YOU KIDDING ME 😱pic.twitter.com/mHob0dG75a — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2022

Though Beasley clearly got set outside the restricted zone, he never stood a chance.

The Grizzlies will now take a 3-2 lead headed into Game 6 in Minneapolis.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.