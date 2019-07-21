Ja Morant is here for the rumored Grizzlies throwback jerseys

Usually if you want to get a good look at a ‘90s NBA throwback jersey, it requires a trip to some sort of music festival.

Ja Morant would rather you see those threads on the court. Well, at least one particular set of threads, that is.

The newest member of the Memphis Grizzlies is adding more hype to the rumor that his franchise may be bringing back a look from their days in Vancouver:

The rumors started spreading late last week when a Grizzlies’ fan podcast tweeted out news that the team would be unveiling the jerseys sometime in August.

That got the attention of Morant and teammate Jaren Jackson Jr., who retweeted the photoshopped look with their praise for the plan.

BREAKING: A team source confirms to @fastbreakbreak that the Memphis Grizzlies will wear Vancouver Grizzlies throwbacks for selected games in 2019-20. Official team jersey reveal in August



📸: (Vancouver photoshop) @theScore

📸: (Memphis photoshop of the photoshop) @Memphicity pic.twitter.com/f5oyZ9S9pM — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) July 19, 2019

The Grizzlies moved from Vancouver to Memphis for the start of the 2001-02 season — and now comes the part where everyone who remembers that crazy era in the NBA gets to feel extremely old. It’s likely that Morant and Jackson can’t even remember a time when the NBA had a team based in British Columbia, let alone when it consistently wore such loud jerseys.

Morant and Jackson were both born in 1999. They hadn’t even turned two years old when the Grizzlies announced their move to Memphis.

Vancouver fans may feel a certain way about their former team bringing back a beloved look from the city it abandoned, but it’s nothing Canadian sports fans aren’t used to at this point.

Anyways, whenever the Toronto Raptors come to town next season feels like an opportune time to break these beauties out.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ja Morant poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

