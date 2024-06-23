Ja Morant hosts successful youth basketball ProCamp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant only played nine games last season for the Memphis after tearing his left labrum, but he returned to the court Saturday.

Not how you may think, but at his first youth in Memphis in more than a full calendar year.

After everything Morant has gone through since March of 2023, from his 25-game suspension to his season-ending surgery, Morant was surprised by the roughly 600 campers that came to the Memphis Sports and Event Center.

He’s ever so grateful for the support from the Memphis area.

“A camp like this, it made it even much better to see the turnout, and how much support I still have,” said Morant. “Knowing people are still fans of me, it’s just one of those moments where you kind of look at yourself and be proud, but you just got to be thankful for everything God has done for you.”

Morant also gave an update on his recovery from labrum surgery, saying that he is two weeks out from participating in basketball activities.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.