Ja Morant fails to rattle Malik Monk during pivotal free throw attempts

Morant fails to rattle Monk during pivotal free throw attempts

The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies battled to the end in Sacramento's 113-109 victory on Tuesday at FedExForum, their seventh straight victory.

As the Kings attempted to pull away from Memphis, the Grizzlies hung around to make the game close. Toward the end of the game, it became a free throw contest on Sacramento's side.

With 3.9 seconds remaining in a 109-108 game, Malik Monk had to make two clutch free throws to push the lead to three. But, as the 24-year-old was at the line waiting to shoot his two attempts, Grizzlies star Ja Morant wanted to play mind games.

Morant leaned in and appeared to tell Monk, "don't miss," and the former University of Kentucky product had zero time for mind games as he would sink both crucial free throws.

The Kings now have reached a level of success where their opponents are now doing everything they can to slow them down. Nonetheless, it didn't work as Monk remained calm in a tense situation.