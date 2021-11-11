Ja Morant with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/10/2021
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
It will take a collective effort from the Warriors to replace Draymond Green if the forward has to miss a few games with a thigh contusion.
Jalen Green wanted to be the No. 1 pick.
Holmgren finished with a rather historic stat line on Tuesday during his debut with Gonzaga in a win over Dixie State.
The Lakers won a second consecutive overtime game Wednesday against the Heat. Here are four takeaways from the game, starting with Russell Westbrook.
Marvin Bagley's agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn't in the rotation.
Andrew Wiggins was terrific in a win over the Timberwolves, and the Warriors want to see more of that side of his usually mellow nature.
Kevin Durant did something no Nets player has accomplished in the last four decades.
Enjoy the show.
The former Wizard played 40 games for Houston last year, but hasn't played this season.
So there's a rumor that the Celtics are interested in Ben Simmons? Do the deal, before they come to their senses.
So well, in fact, that he reportedly could return sooner than originally expected. As in, before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined "NBA Countdown" on Wednesday, and reported an extremely exciting update on Thompson. "I'm told if he ...
TNT's Charles Barkley rips into Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for his latest actions.
The Knicks starting five has a -15.6 net rating.
As of Saturday, the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to reduce the team’s eventual liability for termination pay from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by shifting $3 million of his remaining pay into a roster bonus, due this week. The two sides then pivoted to another path that got to the same place. [more]
Russell Westbrook has a triple-double and Malik Monk comes up big as the Lakers force overtime in a 120-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Andrew Wiggins played with an extra pep in his step against his former team on Wednesday.
Powerful agent Scott Boras was critical of "the fact that the system allowed" Atlanta to win the World Series, despite being under .500 on Aug. 1.
Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls outlast the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.