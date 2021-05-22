Ja Morant doubles down on Steph Curry as MVP, 'favorite matchup'

Ja doubles down on Steph as MVP, calls him 'favorite matchup' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant called Steph Curry the NBA MVP after the season-finale matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Warriors, and the reigning rookie of the year doubled down on that statement following Friday night's win over Golden State in the play-in tournament.

definitely my fav matchup by far 🙌🏽 now give him dat MVP award ‼️ https://t.co/XQFunzQ796 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021

Morant had a career night at Chase Center, scoring 35 points and knocking down five 3-pointers to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Curry unsurprisingly stuffed the stat sheet once again, scoring 39 points of his own and dishing out five assists. LeBron James and others around the NBA took notice of Morant's stellar performance against the Warriors.

Curry long has had a fan in Morant, as you can see from the 21-year-old's social media history. Although the two had some testy exchanges over Twitter going back to Andre Iguodala's trade to Memphis, there appeared to be nothing but love between the two after the Warriors' season finale win.

After Friday night's thrilling overtime game, the two star point guards again shared a warm embrace.

We'll find out this summer if the NBA award voters agree with Morant, James and a number of other voices around the league advocating for Curry as the MVP.