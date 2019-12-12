Ja Morant delivers regrettable moment for Aron Baynes with poster dunk in Grizzlies win

Ja Morant returned to action this week after missing four games with back soreness following a scary fall into a cameraman.

He’s fine. Just ask Aron Baynes.

With time winding down in the final minute and the Memphis Grizzlies protecting a 109-105 lead over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Morant took matters into his own hands.

As the shot clock ticked under 10 seconds, the Grizzlies rookie point guard correctly identified a mismatch.

Baynes, a 6-10, 260-pound center, was guarding Morant, a 6-3, 174-pound uber-athletic point guard on the perimeter. The play ended as one would expect.

Morant crossed Baynes over just inside the 3-point line and attacked the basket. Baynes should have just given up at this point. But give up he did not.

Baynes chased Morant to the basket, where he arrived just in time to be put on a poster.

Morant switched the ball from his left hand to his right and slammed home a bucket over Baynes’ outstretched left hand and flailing body to ice the win for the Grizzlies.

Memphis walked away with a 115-108 road victory while Baynes walked away with a story about how he got embarrassed by one of the NBA’s most exciting young players.

