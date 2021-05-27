Ja Morant with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz

Reuters

Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.