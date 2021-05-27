Ja Morant with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 05/26/2021
The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.
Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.
Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.
Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
Phil Mickelson keeps defying the odds as he heads into the final round of the PGA Championship with a 1-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka.
Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.
Our top picks for Saturday's games.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.
Former 49ers QB Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers has been disrespected by the Green Bay Packers.
A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.
United had the better of the ball for 90 minutes and the first period of extra time, but the match tilted to Villarreal over the final 15 minutes.
The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to raise the 2022 salary cap, which helps the Minnesota Vikings a lot.
Is the medium the message, or are some things bigger than those that speak about them?
Celtics coach Brad Stevens responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about possibly facing discriminatory jeers from fans in Boston during Game 3 between the C's and Nets.
No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.
The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.
John Wooten and Will McClay are trying to start a scouting service to provide all 32 NFL teams more information and data about prospects from HBCUs.
Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?