Ja Morant with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/20/2021
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/20/2021
Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.
Borussia Monchengladbach's Under-23 coach Heiko Vogel launched a tirade against three match officials, two of them women. Part of his penalty is straight out of the Stone Age.
It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.
Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.
We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.
Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.
While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.
When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”
ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, fueling the Atlanta Hawks to their seventh straight victory, 116-93 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The Hawks have put together their winning streak since Nate McMillan took charge as interim coach and have won seven in a row for the first time since Dec. 28, 2016, to Jan. 10, 2017. ''It feels great,'' Young said.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.
Isaiah Wilson's short NFL career may already be over.
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former first-round pick comes to Dallas to reunite with Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' DC. But he may not be destined to remain at safety.
The Steelers add a special teamer and defender in free agency.
For more than 48 hours, the NCAA tournament returned to precisely what we fondly remembered. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and everybody was reminded that March Madness is anything but certain.
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant took a thinly veiled shot at the team's offense as he defended quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer."
Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.
Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th
Phil Mickelson was quiet about his move from California to Florida, saying they haven't started construction yet on Jupiter Island.