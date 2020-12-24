Ja Morant dazzles with solo alley-oop, career-high 44 in loss to Spurs

Ja Morant didn’t get the win on Wednesday.

But he delivered a message. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard savant is ready to build on his spectacular Rookie of the Year campaign.

Morant poured in a career-high 44 points as he set a new Grizzlies scoring record in a season opener. He did it on 18-of-27 shooting from the field while adding a team-high nine assists. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, it wasn’t enough in a 131-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant’s sensational self-pass

But Morant gave all he had in the effort, including this solo alley-oop in traffic off the glass that would play well in a dunk contest.

All DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray could do was stare helplessly and flat-footed in the lane as Morant proceeded to dunk on them.

It was just the latest example of basketball wizardry from the 6-foot-3 21-year-old who quickly staked his turf as one of the game’s most exciting players last season.

Morant averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7% from the field as the NBA’s top rookie. If Wednesday’s any indication, he’s ready to take that game to a new level.

Ja Morant looks ready to build on his spectacular Rookie of the Year campaign. (Justin Ford/Reuters)

