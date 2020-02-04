Ja Morant claps back at Stephen Curry
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks made clear how they feel about Andre Iguodala, who never wanted to be in Memphis and is pressuring the Grizzlies to trade him to a desired location.
Stephen Curry chimed in on Instagram:
Today, Morant shot back:
🤷🏽♂️🤫 pic.twitter.com/lmhLZP1Pqn
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 4, 2020
The implication, I think: Curry, Iguodala and the Warriors wouldn’t have won a title without Durant.
Except the Warriors did win a title without Durant. And sometimes, the narrative is that Durant couldn’t have won a title without the Warriors.
I’m not going to get too worked up by the logic, though. Mostly, I just appreciate the feistiness of the young Grizzlies.