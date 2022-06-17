Ja Morant claps back at Klay Thompson burn, praises Steph Curry greatness
Ja claps back at Klay burn, praises Steph's all-time greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Are the Warriors calling this the collecting receipts title?
Steph Curry epically trolled Celtics fans and called out Brian Windhorst’s “checkbook win” comment. Draymond Green went on a relentless Twitter rant, making sure he addressed his many haters. But the harshest comments might have come from Klay Thompson with his vicious shot at Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., referring to him as a “bum.”
Teammate Ja Morant took to Twitter to respond.
Of course this all started when Jackson Jr. trolled the Warriors with his “strength in numbers” tweet, referencing the Dubs’ famous slogan from their earlier championship years after a blowout regular-season win. Yes, the regular season in a game without Curry, Green, Thompson, and Otto Porter Jr. Then fast forward to a grueling playoff series between the Warriors and Grizzlies, and a new rivalry has formed.
That’s something Thompson had stored up, unleashing his rant postgame.
Morant, one of the most likable stasr in the NBA along with Curry, also had amazingly high praise for Thompson’s fellow Splash Brother
top 5 all time . https://t.co/NS7CxLSpGE
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 17, 2022
Most pundits have now solidified the greatest shooter of all time as a bonafide top 10 all-time, so Morant’s claim as top five is high praise indeed.
Morant and Jackson Jr. will be coming after the Splash Brothers next season, so get your popcorn ready.
Current NBA championships score. Splash Brothers: 4. Morant and JJJ: 0.