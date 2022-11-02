Ja Morant backs Jordan Poole after controversial carry violations vs. Heat

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game.

Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.

Kerr's statement's garnered him an unlikely ally: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

"Everybody do it," the 23-year-old guard simply tweeted.

It's no secret that NBA players carry the ball, and the rule essentially has become unenforced as the years have gone by. However, the NBA apparently is cracking down on carrying violations, to Kerr's astonishment.

"I guess there was an email that went out today and honestly, I didn't check my email," Kerr said to reporters after the loss. "I was shocked because basically, the whole league does that.

"They've been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced the referees that it wasn't a carry."

Kerr adds that while Poole does carry the ball, he would like the referees to be more consistent in how they call those violations as the 23-year-old had more carry violations than the entire Heat team combined (1).

Draymond Green, the Warriors' outspoken defensive leader, echoed his coach's sentiments and said that if the NBA is really making carry violations a point of emphasis, the league has to be better at calling it for everyone else.

Poole also shared his frustration over the referee's inconsistencies on his Instagram story, posting a video of the aforementioned Iverson being called for a carry by former NBA referee Steve Javie.

JPâ€™s IG story after being called three times for carrying pic.twitter.com/ExkkGe7Wsb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2022

It remains to be seen if the referees will do or say anything regarding the matter.

Story continues

Nevertheless, it must be good for Poole to know that Kerr, Green, and Morant -- the leader of the Warriors' supposed rival -- have his back on the matter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast