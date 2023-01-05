Ja Morant with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors turned to Anthony Lamb to pick up the scoring slack against the Orlando Magic. But the clock is ticking on his two-way deal.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Kapalua may be generous giver of birdies and eagles, especially when the winds are down. But that doesn't mean it is totally defenseless.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 Sunday to win the Adelaide International. Djokovic worried Open organizers when he said after his semifinal in Adelaide against Daniil Medvedev that he had been
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
Can anyone catch Collin Morikawa?
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar announced on social media he's "shocked & disappointed" to lose his team-paid radio hits.
Will Zalatoris wrote Tom Kim a short letter of recommendation to join Dallas National on the heels of a funny Presidents Cup story.
LeBron James may not end up insisting on being a teammate of his son Bronny James in the NBA after all.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Here's what Celtics guard Marcus Smart said about his knee injury following Boston's 121-116 road win over the Spurs on Saturday night.
While other clubs struggle with public contract negotiations and never-ending rumor mills, Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos values his club's discretion.
Without Klay Thompson, who was a late scratch, the Warriors were completely outplayed in a loss to the Magic on Saturday night.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.