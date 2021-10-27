Ja’Marr Chase wins yet another award, this time Offensive Rookie of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to need to expand his trophy room.

The NFL announced Chase is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7 due to his eight catches for 201 yards and a score during the blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens.

And this is hardly Chase’s first award this season.

Chase was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. He also won three of a possible six Pepsi Sugar Rookie of the Week awards entering Week 7 — and something tells us it’s about to be four of a possible seven soon.

With 754 receiving yards through seven games, Chase has the most receiving yardage in NFL history for a rookie through his first seven games. He also needed just seven games to surpass John Ross’ 27-game totals with the Bengals.

Chase joins kicker Evan McPherson (special teams, Week 1) and Joe Burrow (offense, Week 4) as Bengals players to win an AFC Player of the Week award.

List