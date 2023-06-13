Ja’Marr Chase wants to see Joe Burrow at No. 1 in NFL Top 100

The NFL Network and NFL films have already started the promotional run leading up to the NFL Top 100 coming up this summer — and the Cincinnati Bengals got a big spot in said promotion.

A new spot showed clips of interviews with a ton of players around the league and Ja’Marr Chase was one of those.

Asked by the interviews who should be No. 1 in the rankings, a lot of different names went out, with some players even saying themselves.

Chase? He kept it simple — Joe Burrow.

We’ll see if the player-polled results actually put Burrow at No. 1 later this summer, but it was easy to see who Chase would pick.

The clip:

#NFLTop100 has never been more stacked 🔥 Who will be this year's #1?? pic.twitter.com/t09n2D9e17 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 12, 2023

