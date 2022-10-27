Coming off a second consecutive strong performance, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is now dealing with an injury issue.

Via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said in his press conference that Chase will “probably not” practice on Thursday as he deals with hip soreness.

It’s the first session of the practice week, as the Bengals play the Browns on Monday night.

Chase caught eight passes for 130 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the 35-17 win over Atlanta last week. He had seven catches for 132 yards with two TDs in the victory over New Orleans the week before.

Overall, Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards with six TDs this season.

Taylor noted the Bengals will manage Chase throughout the week.

Cincinnati is in a similar situation with defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is also unlikely to practice with a neck injury. But linebacker Logan Wilson is in a better spot as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Wilson missed last week’s win after suffering the injury against New Orleans.

The Bengals’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

Ja’Marr Chase unlikely to practice with hip soreness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk