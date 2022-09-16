Ja’Marr Chase: Trevon Diggs isn’t too much on technique-sound

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season. It tied the franchise record set by Everson Walls in 1985 and earned Diggs All-Pro honors.

But Diggs also was targeted 103 times and allowed 907 passing yards and four touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Some call Diggs a “boom-or-bust” corner, something Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase referred to Friday.

“He’s an athlete. He’s got great ball skills in the air. He’s super fast,” Chase said, via video from Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media.. “He’s not too much on technique-sound, though. He’s a little hit or miss. He’s either all the way on or not on at all. But he’s definitely a great athlete.”

Diggs was asked about his critics, who point to the chances he takes in coverage.

“I don’t know what taking chances mean,” Diggs said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I play football.”

The Cowboys and Bengals play Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It won’t be the first meeting between Chase and Diggs as Diggs went to Alabama and Chase to LSU.

In 2019, Chase caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in a Tigers’ victory.

“He makes a lot of plays, with however many interceptions he had last year. It felt like a million,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who played at LSU with Chase, said of Diggs, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He’s not afraid to take chances. He’s going to jump routes, and you’ve got to be aware of who you’re throwing a 50-50 ball to when he’s covering them, because he’s going to make a play. I think he’s a former receiver at some point in his career. You’ve got to be aware of that.”

