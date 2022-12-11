Ja’Marr Chase touchdown gives Bengals 7-0 lead over Browns
Quarterback Joe Burrow is currently playing without three of his top offensive weapons.
But his best one is still on the field. And that’s who Burrow found with a 15-yard touchdown pass to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead over Cleveland.
Burrow fired a laser to Ja'Marr Chase between two defenders on the left side, capping a nine-play, 85-yard drive.
The possession was aided by some significant Cleveland penalties. On fourth-and-15, Tony Fields roughed the punter to let Cincinnati continue its possession with a free first down. Then the Browns were flagged for illegal use of hands, turning a sack into a 5-yard penalty and a free first down. And then Chase drew a defensive pass interference penalty on deep ball, which gave the offense a free 33 yards.
With Tyler Boyd already questionable to return with a finger injury, the Bengals announced Tee Higgins is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Higgins’ hamstring was an issue during the week. He’s barely been on the field during Sunday’s contest.
Tight end Hayden Hurst is inactive with a calf injury.
So it might be a lot more Chase along with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine for the Bengals offensively.
Ja’Marr Chase touchdown gives Bengals 7-0 lead over Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk