After Ja’Marr Chase touchdown, Bengals trail Saints 23-21 in third quarter

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has found the end zone in his Homecoming game.

The Louisiana native who played his college ball at LSU caught a 15-yard touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, which closed New Orleans’ lead to 23-21.

Chase has four catches for 57 yards with his TD so far on Sunday.

The Bengals’ touchdown answered a long drive by the Saints that ended in a 37-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

Cincinnati has been playing from behind for much of the contest but now has a chance to take a lead if the defense can get a stop.

After Ja’Marr Chase touchdown, Bengals trail Saints 23-21 in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories