Ja’Marr Chase torches Steelers for third deep TD in first 3 NFL games

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase might just be unstoppable.

After scoring a touchdown from 40-plus yards away in each of his first two pro games, Chase strolled into Pittsburgh on Sunday and did again.

The draft’s fifth pick torched a Steelers defender, then made a wicked extension to score from 34 yards away, giving his team a 14-7 lead just before halftime.

We’re running out of good ways to describe Chase’s play. The score comes after he and Burrow openly talked about some of Zac Taylor’s play-calling decisions during a loss to Chicago last week.

The best part? The play not only gave the Bengals a lead, but Chase and the offense were set to get the ball back after halftime too.

The plays:

9 to 1 is TOO FUN 😁 WATCH on CBS pic.twitter.com/C5yRsHlR1G — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2021

