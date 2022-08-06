Ja’Marr Chase is the top name in Madden’s rating adjuster phone line

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase was one of the clearest whiffs in the “Madden NFL 23” ratings department once the game started rolling out this year’s official launch ratings.

Chase wound up under the 90 overall threshold at an 87, quite a bit down the list of wideouts and out of the top 15, which created a notable public outcry.

Leaning into this outcry as most fanbases usually seem to think their guys are rated too low to start the season, EA Sports actually opened up a phone number called the Ratings Adjustor hotline.

We now have the first results from that hotline and it’s more proof that Chase’s rating was way too low — he tops the entire list of most-requested rating changes:

Hit us up! 689-278-3030 #Madden23 — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 4, 2022

Given the snub in the ratings department, it surely isn’t just Bengals fans calling in confused about this one.

Heck, even Tom Brady offered Chase some advice after the low rating.

