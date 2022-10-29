Bengals hosted 4 WRs on workouts while Ja’Marr Chase battles injury
The Bengals are looking for help at WR.
The Bengals are looking for help at WR.
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis is in line to make his first career start Sunday for the Titans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon outlines what to expect from the Bengals offense sans Ja'Marr Chase and more for Week 8.
The Phillies didn't need to use Zack Wheeler in their final series in Houston. A month later, that looks pretty important against a group of hitters that have never seen him up close. By Corey Seidman
The Patriots activated offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve back to the 53-player roster. Cajuste played as a reserve in the first three games of the 2022 season before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 1. He has seen action on 10 offensive snaps and nine on special teams. The Patriots also announced they [more]
As it turns out, Jim Irsay is all of us. The Colts owner, who either deliberately or inadvertently has seized an opportunity to alter his NFL legacy, continues to talk openly about the league’s past and looming handling of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. It’s now clear that Irsay’s concerns extend beyond Snyder to the manner [more]
Latest on the Saints from the rumor mill ahead of NFL trade deadline: Speculation won't stop on Alvin Kamara, even though it makes no sense
As the Bears prepare to face the Cowboys, here are the matchups that will be the biggest factors in determining who pulls out the win.
What does Indianapolis see in the second-year quarterback out of Texas? The same promise throwing coaches who've worked with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes do.
Sam Ehlinger is taking over for Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback. Here's what to know about Indy's new starter.
The Vikings' 53-man roster heading into week 8 is mostly unchanged
At a Georgia rally, Barack Obama said when he lost his first Congressional race, he accepted defeat rather than inciting a mob to storm the Capitol.
Former NBA big man Channing Frye thinks one man is mostly to blame for all that has gone wrong with the Lakers.
TAMPA — The fantasy is all but dead. The career will not end with confetti falling or your hero riding into the sunset. Like so many before him, Tom Brady didn’t know when to walk away. It happens this way for a lot of the great ones. To Johnny Unitas on the bench in San Diego and Joe Namath on his backside in Los Angeles. The calendar is an unforgiving companion for the athlete who dares to ...
Oklahoma with a brilliant fake field goal for a TD
Hear and watch everything Penn State head coach James Franklin had to say about Ohio State after the game. #GoBucks
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
No. 11 Tennessee defeats No. 2 Gonzaga in an exhibition.
The Chiefs reportedly called to see if the Jaguars would part with Josh Allen.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State dealt ninth-ranked Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards, while a late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992. Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter.
The Astros infielder proceeded to end the game with a groundout.