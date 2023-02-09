The Bengals have started thinking about quarterback Joe Burrow‘s second NFL contract and it’s sure to be a big one given the market for quarterbacks that can play at the level Burrow has been on the last couple of years.

Other teams have had a hard time holding onto other key pieces once their quarterbacks graduate from their rookie contracts and the Bengals will have to make those kinds of decisions once Burrow’s deal is done. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are among the other players the Bengals will have to try to hold onto in the years to come.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Chase said he thinks Burrow will take that into account when it comes time to sign a deal.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think Joe’s really too worried about how much money he’s gonna make because he’s already making a tremendous amount,” Chase said. “It’ll work out for itself, it will all work out. I think Joe knows what he wants and how he wants to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him. And I think that’s the biggest part for him.”

Even if Burrow doesn’t demand the biggest possible contract, it’s going to be difficult to keep everyone on the roster in Cincinnati in the coming years. Figuring out a way to make sure Chase remains the team’s top wideout as long as possible would be a good place to start, however.

Ja’Marr Chase: I think Joe Burrow wants to set up his contract to keep weapons around him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk