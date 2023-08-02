Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins aren’t NFL’s best duo for Randy Moss

The combination of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for the Cincinnati Bengals slots comfortably as one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

But is it the outright best?

Randy Moss — who knows a thing or two about the position — says he’d actually classify the Philadelphia Eagles duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith as the NFL’s best.

“I would put them at the top.. 100 percent,” Moss said on “Take Off” recently. “If there’s any other I could compare, it would probably be the Bengals…But I don’t really think there’s a combination better than them.”

The Bengals can’t really complain about being in the conversation, at least. This one might come down to preference, especially with how well those Eagles wideouts complement each other.

But the Bengals certainly make the duo they have work within Joe Burrow’s offense and, if nothing else, nobody probably tops them when ranking the top trios at the position.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire