Sunday’s late window of games has featured several lopsided games, but the Bengals are trying to make things interesting in the fourth quarter against the 49ers.

Quarterback Joe Burrow bought time for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to come open in the end zone on a fourth down with just over nine minutes to play and he delivered a bullet from 17 yards out for a touchdown. The extra point cut the 49ers’ lead to 20-13.

Chase had what looked like a touchdown in the first half wiped out when replay showed that he didn’t control the football as he came down in the end zone. He has three catches for 32 yards overall.

The Bengals forced a punt the last time the 49ers had the ball and doing so again would put them in position to tie things up in the final minutes.

Ja’Marr Chase TD brings Bengals within a score in fourth quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk