Ja’Marr Chase talks about Joe Burrow returning to practice

Joe Burrow has been out of practice for more than a month after suffering a calf injury in training camp. The Bengals were so hush-hush on when Burrow would return that even his teammates didn’t know when he was going to come back.

Even his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase had no idea Burrow was coming back. “I found out when I got on the field,” Chase said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “As a matter of fact, I found out when I watched him put his gear on. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I’d seen him in walk-throughs today, too, so that was another thing. I didn’t think he was practicing.”

It’s great to see Burrow back. The Bengals are a lot better with one of the best quarterbacks in the league on the field for them. How’d he look in his first practice back?

“No hobble from what I see. He looks good. He doesn’t look like he’s having problems moving or anything. That’s a good sign. They’re slowly working him in. See how he feels. He knows how to stay positive. He’s still coaching everyone on the side. That’s the biggest thing about him. His role as a leader,” Chase said.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire