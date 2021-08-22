As Ja’Marr Chase struggles with drops, did Eagles land the best WR in the draft?

During the entire 2021 NFL Draft process, Ja’Marr Chase was the player to watch on everyone’s draft board, but through three weeks of training camp, the Bengals rookie wide receiver has struggled to catch the football.

Expectations are high for the fifth-overall pick and his three drops against Washington on Thursday night have some Bengals fans experts concerned.

While Chase was dropping balls on third down, DeVonta Smith made his preseason debut, hauling in two of his five targets for 19-yards receiving. Smith had one perceived dropped ball on the night, while the other two missed targets were errant throws.

Outside of some bad timing with quarterback Joe Flacco, , Smith drew rave reviews for his route running and release off the line of scrimmage.

Chase struggled with Brandon Allen at quarterback on Thursday, but according to USA Today, the drops have been a consistent theme during Bengals practices.

But there is something to be said about timing with quarterbacks and wide receivers and if Chase and Allen aren’t on the same page, that could contribute to their inability to connect. With that being said, the drops appear to be a pattern for Cincinnati’s first-round pick right now. Chase has dropped passes consistently during training camp, so much so both Taylor and Burrow have addressed questions regarding the play of the receiver.

Chase had the breakout season in 2019 but went a full season without competitive football after opting out in 2020. Smith for his part has been consistent throughout his four years at Alabama, capping his final season off with a Heisman Trophy.

Philadelphia started the process off by agreeing to acquire the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall), and a 2022 first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 156 overall).

The Eagles eventually traded up to No. 10 overall to land Smith in front of the New York Giants.

Through three weeks of training camp, it appears Howie Roseman landed the best and most prepared wide receiver of the two while securing an extra asset or first-round pick by trading back to No. 12 overall.

