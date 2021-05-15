Ja’Marr Chase stole the show on the first day of Bengals rookie minicamp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was all the rage at rookie minicamp on Friday.

Chase, quickly becoming known as “Uno” while being the first Bengals player to ever wear the No. 1 on his jersey, caught the attention of onlookers and didn’t let go.

Whether it was skying for big catches or just stunning with his combination of size and speed, it wasn’t a mystery why he was the fifth overall pick.

And in interviews, his love for the city sure didn’t hurt either, as captured by Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“I like the little view they have so far. This is not what I thought Cincinnati was going to be, so I’m actually liking this so far. I’m pretty sure I will explore more this weekend and next weekend. actually thought Cincinnati was going to be a bunch of land … I didn’t realize we had so many buildings, tall buildings, hills, like trains. So much is down here you know, so I was actually surprised.”

Here are some of the best moments from Chase’s big day:

A little Ja’Marr Chase video for your Friday morning enjoyment #Bengals pic.twitter.com/cSMYDeH5tJ — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 14, 2021

