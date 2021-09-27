Ja’Marr Chase stays hot, catches 2 TD passes vs. Steelers

As if we weren’t already convinced that the preseason overreactions to Ja’Marr Chase’s dropped passes were greatly exaggerated, the No. 5 overall pick decided to double-dip in the end zone Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After catching a touchdown pass in each of his first two regular-season games, the former LSU star decided to take things up a notch in Week 3, hauling in a pair of scoring tosses from his college teammate, Joe Burrow.

Chase led the Bengals with 65 yards on four receptions, averaging over 16 yards per catch as Cincy knocked off their AFC North rivals, 24-10.

He made some NFL history along the way, too:

Ja'Marr Chase is the ONLY player in the Super Bowl Era with a 30-yard receiving TD in each of his first 3 career games. (H/T @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/RbXD3jyJEM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2021

With 2 receiving TD today, Ja'Marr Chase became the youngest player (& first 21-year-old) in NFL history to have 4+ rec TD in his team's first 3 games of a season HOF Randy Moss was the previous youngest player (21) w/ 3 rec TD in his team's first 3 games@Bengals @Real10jayy__ — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 26, 2021

9 to 1 is TOO FUN 😁 WATCH on CBS pic.twitter.com/C5yRsHlR1G — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2021

That's TD No. 4 on the season for @Real10jayy__ WATCH on CBS pic.twitter.com/WkC7D48JNe — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2021

While there may still be criticism from those who think the Bengals should have taken an offensive lineman with their top pick in this year’s draft, it’s a safe bet that they’re not second-guessing themselves right now.