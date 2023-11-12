Ja’Marr Chase’s status vs. Texans will come down to morning workout

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will go through a morning workout on Sunday that will determine whether he will be active against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Chase, who bruised his back during a fall last Sunday, will have to prove he’s fully functional in order to play.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news: “Bengals are hopeful that Ja’Marr Chase (questionable, back) will play Sunday vs. Houston but won’t know definitively until he does a workout in the AM, per sources.”

Chase had an MRI early in the week that came back clean before telling reporters that he was feeling much better by mid-week. He wound up as questionable on the final injury report.

With Tee Higgins already out and Charlie Jones not activated to the 53-man roster, the Bengals could be thin at wideout.

