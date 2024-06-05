Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase sounds like he could be at Bengals practices soon

chris roling
·1 min read

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase might not be away from the team for much longer.

As the Bengals started Week 2 of voluntary OTAs, Chase was one of the last notable guys yet to arrive at the practice fields near Paycor Stadium.

But over the weekend, Chase hinted to Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard that he could be at mandatory minicamp in the middle of the month.

Before this, Chase had revealed some of his training this offseason, which included a previously unknown throwing session with Joe Burrow.

Barring a stunner, the only real question mark for the upcoming mandatory minicamp is franchise-tagged wideout Tee Higgins.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire