Ja’Marr Chase sounds like he could be at Bengals practices soon

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase might not be away from the team for much longer.

As the Bengals started Week 2 of voluntary OTAs, Chase was one of the last notable guys yet to arrive at the practice fields near Paycor Stadium.

But over the weekend, Chase hinted to Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard that he could be at mandatory minicamp in the middle of the month.

Before this, Chase had revealed some of his training this offseason, which included a previously unknown throwing session with Joe Burrow.

Barring a stunner, the only real question mark for the upcoming mandatory minicamp is franchise-tagged wideout Tee Higgins.

Fun to watch Ja’Marr Chase interact with @ProCamps kids at Sycamore HS.

Ja’Marr has been working out in Miami and Dallas and said he expects to take part in the Bengals mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

He also threw with Joe Burrow in California before the voluntary period began. pic.twitter.com/ifbwDLDZ1r — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 2, 2024

