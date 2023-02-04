Ja’Marr Chase snubbed from NFLPA All-Pro voting

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase didn’t make the cut on the first-ever All-Pro team from the NFL Players Association.

Chase, despite 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 games, didn’t make the top five at his position.

The list of wideouts that made the cut:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Had Chase not missed a few games with an injury and had the Week 17 game against the Bills not count, perhaps he breaks into the top five. After all, as a rookie over 17 games, he had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Elsewhere, Joe Burrow was fourth amongst quarterbacks and Jessie Bates was the fourth-ranked free safety.

List

Tee Higgins sees the silly trade ideas as speculation breaks out

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire