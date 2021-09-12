Ja’Marr Chase scores first NFL touchdown

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is adjusting to the different footballs in the NFL.

Chase caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the second quarter today against the Vikings, reeling in a deep ball from Joe Burrow for 50 yards.

Chase, who struggled with drops in the preseason and said the adjustment to the NFL ball was one of the reasons, has caught all three passes thrown to him in his first NFL regular-season game, for 80 receiving yards. And it’s not even halftime yet.

The three-point underdog Bengals lead the Vikings 14-7.

