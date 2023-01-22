Ja’Marr Chase scores 28-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 7-0

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

It’s snowing in Buffalo, but the Bengals looked plenty prepared to play in the elements on their first drive.

Ja'Marr Chase got loose in the secondary and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.

Chase was wide open in the middle of the field on a busted coverage and caught pass 19 yards in front of the line of scrimmage. He then went 9 yards to get into the end zone.

Quarterback Joe Burrow started the first drive 4-of-4 for 64 yards. Running back Joe Mixon had a couple of carries for 15 yards.

originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

