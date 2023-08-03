Ja’Marr Chase robbed in latest NFL top 100 rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals as a team have been ranked near the top of the NFL for a while now, and many individual Bengals are ranked highly as well, but Ja’Marr Chase may have been robbed in the latest NFL top 100.

Chase was ranked 39th in the top 100, which was 15 spots lower than where he was last season when he came in at 24th voted on by the players.

“39?? His name is Uno for a reason,” the Bengals official Twitter account said.

Here’s what Bobby Kownack of NFL.com said about Chase:

Chase played in five fewer games last season and still eclipsed his catch total from his Rookie of the Year campaign, raising his career high from 81 to 87 receptions. A target monster with 11.1 looks per game in 2022, the two-time Pro Bowler should be Joe Burrow’s go-to guy for the foreseeable future. He ranks fifth all time with 2,501 receiving yards through his first two NFL seasons.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is the only other Bengal that has made the list so far at 75, but Joe Burrow will give them another guy likely very close to the top.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire