Ja’Marr Chase reveals throwing session with Joe Burrow after QB’s surgery

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t been at spring work with the team yet, where quarterback Joe Burrow has looked great post-wrist surgery while throwing.

But that doesn’t mean the two haven’t connected this summer.

Speaking recently at a football camp at Princeton High School, Chase revealed he linked up with Burrow out West after the quarterback’s wrist surgery.

“Me and Joe threw one time in California,” Chase told WLWT’s Olivia Ray. “I actually took a trip to go see him and hang with him for a time. That was our first time throwing after [wrist surgery]. I think that was his fourth session when he first started to throw. He looked good. He still looked like Joe. There’s always progress to be made, but it’s only the beginning.”

All signs have always been positive toward Burrow’s full recovery post-surgery. His impressive displays at voluntaries — right on track, as expected — were another sign.

And Chase’s comments are yet another, also serving as a reminder that outsiders don’t always get the full picture.

Chase, who just had his fifth-year option picked up recently, has been in the know when it comes to Burrow, though, clearly.

