Ja’Marr Chase on his return: I don’t think I can be stopped

Ja'Marr Chase has not played since Week 7 but is moving closer to a return with a limited practice Wednesday. The Bengals receiver was limited all of last week, too, in his return to the practice field.

He said he didn’t play last week for precautionary reasons.

“I told him [Zac Taylor] I didn’t feel too comfortable yet,” Chase said, via Russ Heltman of FanNation. “You know wanting to give myself another week of preparation and be ready for the next game if I had a chance to.”

Chase said he initially hyperextended his right leg on a touchdown in Week 6. He played the rest of the game against the Saints but had trouble moving the next week in practice.

Chase played against the Falcons and appeared to aggravate the injury before halftime but finished with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons. A second opinion revealed the hairline hip fracture.

Chase, who has 47 receptions 605 yards and six touchdowns, said he feels “good” now and expects to pick up right where he left off.

“I don’t think I can be stopped if I’m being honest,” Chase said. “I’m out there playing football, playing my game. So when I’m in a rhythm, on a roll . . . the timing is there, and I’m just playing football.”

