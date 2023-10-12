Ja’Marr Chase reels in weekly award after historic game

In perhaps the most predictable news of the week, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has reeled in an individual award for his dominant showing against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wednesday, the NFL announced Chase as the AFC Player of the Week for his franchise-record 15 receptions that went for 192 yards and three scores in the 34-20 blowout win.

Chase has won this award a trio of times now, the most recent being after Week 17 in 2021 and ties him for the second-most times in franchise history.

From NFL.com:

“Chase’s stat line put him in rarified company as he joined Hall of Famers Steve Largent and Jerry Rice, along with Jimmy Smith and Tyler Lockett, as the only players since 1950 with 15-plus catches and three or more receiving TDs in a game, per NFL Research.”

As if that weren’t enough, the fact a huge chunk of Chase’s 15 catches were either first downs or touchdowns made some notable history too.

