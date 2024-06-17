Ja’Marr Chase reacts to Bengals landing on ‘Hard Knocks’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared to find out about the team being on “Hard Knocks” next season the same way as fans.

After news about the AFC North’s appearance on the behind-the-scenes show went public, Chase posted the following comment on an Instagram story: “Wow Instagram a great app to find out information.”

From the sounds of it, at least one player didn’t know about the information beforehand. But Chase and his teammates will have plenty of time to get used to the new development, as the show doesn’t premier until Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at Chase’s post:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire