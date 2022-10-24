Ja’Marr Chase praises, memes Joe Burrow’s ‘best pass he’s ever thrown’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase lit up the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to the tune of eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those, according to Chase, was the best pass Joe Burrow has ever thrown to him.

“That was definitely the best pass he’s ever thrown. That was a dime, bro, a dime,” Chase said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

That’s saying something considering the dynamic duo’s history over the course of college and pro games together. But both guys confirmed after the win that they knew the ball was going there with the Falcons in man coverage despite Chase only having a hair of separation near the endzone and sideline.

The 32-yard touchdown put the Bengals up 21-0 en route to the 35-17 win.

Around the time of the comments, Chase even hit social media to share a funny reaction to Burrow’s pass:

i ain’t going lie bro @JoeyB you had that shiiii ON!!!! 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/Kgxc5hsoLg — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) October 23, 2022

