Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Queen add fuel to Ravens vs. Bengals playoff fire

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is one of the players who hasn’t minded speaking out about the actions of the Baltimore Ravens during the season finale in Week 18.

He also promises a bit of payback.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Chase said Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was the only opponent “trying to do messy stuff” and that Smith’s hit after the play on him after a Ravens touchdown was intentional, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Chase also said “we got something for that” when addressing Smith’s late hit, saying that a “get back” is in order:

Ja'Marr Chase wasn't thrilled w/ Roquan Smith's hit well after an end zone incompletion Sunday. "Dude, he did that on purpose. That's all right, we got something for that." Chase said Smith was the only one "trying to do messy stuff." Get back? "There's always get back." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 11, 2023

A “get back” could merely mean Chase is plotting to have a massive game, but referees were going to be watching this game much closer already thanks to last week’s happenings and the banter.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen also addressed the drama, per Sarah Ellison:

Patrick Queen on Bengals saying they owe Ravens one: "We'll see Sunday. If it's smoke, it's smoke. We ain't running from nobody. If y'all think people was doing stuff dirty, and y'all weren't at the same time. You can look at the film…Whoever has beef with each other has beef." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 11, 2023

The Bengals initially called out the Ravens for “cheap” actions and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh actually addressed the topic. At this point, one could almost expect the chatter to continue up until kickoff on Sunday night.

